Philippines Logs 14,249 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Crosses 30,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:04 PM

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 14,249 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the second-highest ever daily tally since the outbreak began in January last year, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,727,231

The death toll climbed to 30,070 after 233 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

On April 2 this year, the DOH reported its highest ever daily tally since the outbreak in January last year, with 15,310 cases.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH is closely monitoring 54 areas across the country which are under alert level four, meaning that more than 70 percent of their hospital capacity is more than 70 percent.

In Metro Manila, Vergeire said that 11 areas are also under level four.

"The number of cases continues to rise. We have escalated the alert levels to levels three or four..." Vergeire told a televised press conference.

