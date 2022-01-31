Philippines logs 14,546 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 54,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 14,546 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,560,202

MANILA, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 14,546 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,560,202.

The DOH said 112 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 54,003.

According to the DOH, the number of active cases dropped further to 190,818 as the country's positivity rate also dipped to 28.4 percent.

The Philippines has seen four waves of infections since the outbreak in 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 25 million people.