Philippines Logs 14,610 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 48 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:43 PM

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 14,610 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,755,846

MANILA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 14,610 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,755,846.

The death toll climbed to 30,366 after 27 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said seven laboratories failed to submit reports. It also cited delays in the submission of COVID-19 deaths from the hospitals and the local government units.

Cynthia Saloma, executive director of the Philippine Genome Center, said on Monday that the Delta variant "is rapidly overtaking the other variants of concern in the Philippines," adding that the Delta variant makes up 42 percent of the total sequences in the country.

"The increase is more noticeable in Metro Manila," she told a televised press conference.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online briefing that the Delta variant was detected in almost half of the latest batch of over 300 samples subjected to genome sequencing.

Vergeire said the DOH expects the COVID-19 cases to continue to rise in the coming days because of the community transmission of the Delta variant and the mobility of people amid the two-week hard lockdown that began on Aug. 6.

The Philippines has confirmed 807 Delta variant cases so far, including 17 deaths.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 16.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

