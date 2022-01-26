UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 15,789 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Philippines logs 15,789 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 15,789 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,475,293

MANILA, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 15,789 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, raising the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,475,293.

The DOH said the number of active cases dropped to 230,410, as the country's positivity rate dipped further to 35.8 percent from 37.2 percent the previous day.

The agency added that 66 more people died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 53,664.

The Philippines is ramping up the vaccination of its citizens amid the fast-spreading Omicron variant in communities, with over 57.5 million people fully vaccinated since the rollout in March last year.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 25 million people since the disease emerged. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases.

Related Topics

Died Philippines March From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Large Explosion in Athens Leaves at Least 1 Person ..

Large Explosion in Athens Leaves at Least 1 Person Injured - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 Opposition tried every tactic to get NRO but faile ..

Opposition tried every tactic to get NRO but failed: Faisal Javed

4 minutes ago
 Russia Urges ECHR to Recognize Absence of Material ..

Russia Urges ECHR to Recognize Absence of Material Responsibility on Dutch MH17 ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI gears up election campaign for LG polls

PTI gears up election campaign for LG polls

4 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 74,692 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 74,692 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.