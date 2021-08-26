UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 16,313 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 1,899,200

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:03 PM

Philippines logs 16,313 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,899,200

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,313 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,899,200

MANILA, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,313 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,899,200.

The DOH reported 236 coronavirus-related deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 32,728.

DOH epidemiology bureau director Alethea De Guzman said that COVID-19 infections and deaths continue to rise in the Philippines.

She added that the COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila continue to increase, with reported cases rising by 16 percent compared to last week.

De Guzman classified Metro Manila as a high-risk area due to the high average daily attack rate (ADAR) in the capital region, home to over 13 million people.

"All areas in Metro Manila have high-risk ADARs and moderate to high-risk utilization rates for all districts," she told an online briefing, adding that 13 areas have high-risk health systems capacity.

De Guzman warned that Metro Manila "will probably" see "new peaks" of new cases "in the next days and week" because of the upward trend.

On Monday, the DOH confirmed that the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant has spread in the communities in Metro Manila and its adjacent Calabarzon region.

De Guzman said that the highly infectious Delta has been detected in 16 of the country's 17 regions. Alpha and Beta coronavirus variants have also been seen across the country.

Since the last week of July, De Guzman said the country's coronavirus deaths have increased. "Sudden increase in Metro Manila was observed in the first week of August," she added.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 17 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Attack Metro Manila Philippines January July August 2020 All Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Land dispute claims seven lives, injures eight in ..

Land dispute claims seven lives, injures eight in Parachinar

1 minute ago
 China's Yunnan reports three locally transmitted c ..

China's Yunnan reports three locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Site identification process for cancer hospital in ..

Site identification process for cancer hospital in city begins

2 minutes ago
 France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation ..

France convicts Afghan days after Kabul evacuation

3 minutes ago
 Over 63% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade: SBP

Over 63% surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade: SBP

3 minutes ago
 Russia Records 19,630 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 19,630 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.