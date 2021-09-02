UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 16,621 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 2,020,484

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:02 PM

Philippines logs 16,621 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,020,484

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,621 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,020,484

MANILA, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,621 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,020,484.

The death toll climbed to 33,680 after 148 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 17.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. On Monday, the DOH reported the highest single-day spike with 22,366 cases.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a congressional hearing Thursday that the Philippines aims to fully vaccinate around 77 million people or 70 percent of its population to achieve herd immunity.

Duque added that it might take the government until February next year to meet its target to immunize its population from the COVID-19.

"Supply permitting and assuming there will be 500,000 or 600,000 doses jabs per day, the conservative estimate is we might be able to achieve herd immunity sometime in the second month of the first quarter of 2022," he said.

The government has administered over 33.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Over 13.9 million people have been fully vaccinated so far.

As of Sept. 1, the Philippines has received more than 52.6 million vaccine doses from various manufacturers and China remains the biggest vaccine supplier.

Related Topics

Hearing China Immunity Died Philippines January February 2020 From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $71.27 a barrel Wednesday

21 minutes ago
 FM asks international community to continue workin ..

FM asks international community to continue working with Afghan govt

23 minutes ago
 Teams to check vaccination certificates in Punjab ..

Teams to check vaccination certificates in Punjab schools from next week: Murad ..

2 minutes ago
 UN warns food stocks in Afghanistan could run out ..

UN warns food stocks in Afghanistan could run out by month's end

2 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

2 minutes ago
 South African President invites investors to explo ..

South African President invites investors to explore business opportunities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.