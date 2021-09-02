Philippines logs 16,621 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,020,484

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,621 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,020,484

MANILA, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,621 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,020,484.

The death toll climbed to 33,680 after 148 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 17.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. On Monday, the DOH reported the highest single-day spike with 22,366 cases.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Francisco Duque told a congressional hearing Thursday that the Philippines aims to fully vaccinate around 77 million people or 70 percent of its population to achieve herd immunity.

Duque added that it might take the government until February next year to meet its target to immunize its population from the COVID-19.

"Supply permitting and assuming there will be 500,000 or 600,000 doses jabs per day, the conservative estimate is we might be able to achieve herd immunity sometime in the second month of the first quarter of 2022," he said.

The government has administered over 33.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Over 13.9 million people have been fully vaccinated so far.

As of Sept. 1, the Philippines has received more than 52.6 million vaccine doses from various manufacturers and China remains the biggest vaccine supplier.