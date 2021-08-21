UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 16,694 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,824,051

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,694 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the second-highest one-day tally since the outbreak in January last year

The caseload brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,824,051. On Friday, The country reported its highest ever COVID-19 daily tally with 17,231 cases.

The death toll climbed to 31,596 after 398 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added. The daily death toll is also the second-highest daily increase in casualties since the pandemic.

According to the DOH, the coronavirus variants, including the more virulent Delta, are driving the country's new wave of virus transmission. Other factors contributing to the virus spread include non-compliance with safety protocols, slow contact tracing and detection.

Despite months of varying degrees of lockdown that started in March last year, the Philippines still grapples with surging infections. The Philippine capital reimposed a two-week hard lockdown for the second time this year, beginning on Aug. 6, to curb the Delta surge.

