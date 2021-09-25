Philippines logs 16,907 new COVID-19 cases, total surges to 2,470,235

UrduPoint.com

Sat 25th September 2021

MANILA, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,907 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,470,235.

The country's COVID-19 death toll remained at 37,405.

The DOH has not updated the number of deaths since Friday due to technical issues.

The Philippines has recorded less than 20,000 daily cases since Sept. 19. On Sept. 11, the DOH reported the highest ever daily tally, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 19 million people since it was hit by the coronavirus outbreak in January 2020.

