Philippines Logs 17,447 New COVID-19 Cases

MANILA, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,447 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,916,461.

Friday's caseload is the second-highest daily tally since the outbreak began.

The DOH reported 113 coronavirus-related deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 32,841.

The Philippines is scaling up the vaccination of its people amid a new wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

The Philippine government expects its stocks of COVID-19 vaccines to total 170 million doses, along with another 24.9 million doses financed by local government units and the private sector.

The Philippines has administered over 31 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Over 13 million people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

The Philippines, with a population of around 110 million, has tested over 17 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

