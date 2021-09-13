Philippines logs 20,745 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,248,071

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 20,745 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,248,071.

The DOH also reported 163 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 35,307.

On Saturday, the DOH reported its highest ever daily tally of 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 18 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The Philippine General Hospital (PGH), the country's largest COVID-19 referral hospital, has been facing a medical workers shortage.

"A lot of our healthcare workers are getting sick. They are tired. We have a manpower problem," PGH spokesperson Jonas del Rosario said in a television interview.