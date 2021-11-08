UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 2,087 New COVID-19 Cases, 91 More Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:52 PM

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,087 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,805,294

It is reported that 91 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the national death toll to 44,521.

The active cases or the number of people still fighting the deadly disease dropped further to 32,077.

Except for two regions in the northern Philippines, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the rest of the country's regions, including Metro Manila, showed "negative two-week growth rates" of infections.

Vergeire said the average daily COVID-19 cases decreased further by 46 percent in the last week. In Metro Manila, the number dipped 50 percent.

"Improvement in case trends should not result in complacency," Vergeire told a virtual press conference, stressing the need "to continue to strengthen the community-level response to hammer down daily cases."

