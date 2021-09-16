UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 21,261 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 36,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:21 PM

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 21,261 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,304,192

The DOH also reported 277 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the country's death toll to 36,018.

On Saturday, the DOH reported its highest ever daily tally, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 18.7 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

