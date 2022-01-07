UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 21,819 New Philippinescases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 03:52 PM

Philippines logs 21,819 new Philippinescases

The Philippines reported 21,819 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,910,664

MANILA, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:The Philippines reported 21,819 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,910,664.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the country's positivity rate for coronavirus tests rose to 40 percent, and 129 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 51,871.

Ten laboratories failed to submit data on Friday. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that COVID-19 testing laboratory staff have also contracted the virus, affecting the daily operations and causing delays in the reporting of testing data.

The government will tighten the coronavirus rules in 14 more areas across the country from Jan. 9 to 15 as part of its efforts to contain the fast-spreading infections fueled by the Delta and Omicron variants.

Related Topics

Died Rosario Philippines From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalis ..

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalists in Affidavit case

9 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

2 minutes ago
 Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

2 minutes ago
 Japan, US Discuss Concerns About Chinese, North Ko ..

Japan, US Discuss Concerns About Chinese, North Korean Activities - Foreign Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Tokayev Accuses 'Free Media,' 'Overseas Actors' of ..

Tokayev Accuses 'Free Media,' 'Overseas Actors' of Unleashing Tragedy in Kazakhs ..

56 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.