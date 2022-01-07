Philippines logs 21,819 new Philippinescases

The Philippines reported 21,819 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,910,664

MANILA, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) --:The Philippines reported 21,819 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,910,664.

The Department of Health (DOH) said the country's positivity rate for coronavirus tests rose to 40 percent, and 129 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 51,871.

Ten laboratories failed to submit data on Friday. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that COVID-19 testing laboratory staff have also contracted the virus, affecting the daily operations and causing delays in the reporting of testing data.

The government will tighten the coronavirus rules in 14 more areas across the country from Jan. 9 to 15 as part of its efforts to contain the fast-spreading infections fueled by the Delta and Omicron variants.