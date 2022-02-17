Philippines logs 2,196 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MANILA, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,196 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 3,646,793.

The DOH said 107 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 55,330.

The number of active cases dipped to 66,588 in the Southeast Asian country as the positivity rate slightly rose to 9.7 percent.

The country has seen four waves of COVID-19 infections since 2020 and reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people for COVID-19.