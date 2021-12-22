UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 261 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:29 PM

Philippines logs 261 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 261 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 2,837,784

MANILA, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) (APP):The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 261 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 2,837,784.

The DOH also reported that 122 more people died from COVID-19 complications in the country, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 50,916. It said 12 laboratories failed to submit data, and two were non-operational.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed concern over a possible COVID-19 surge fueled by the Omicron variant.

Duterte said the government fund cannot even cope with the spiralling expenses for typhoon victims, referring to Typhoon Rai which battered the Southeast Asian country last week.

Typhoon Rai made thousands of Filipinos homeless in the central and southern areas of the country and caused losses of millions of U.S. Dollars in agriculture and infrastructure. Thousands of survivors are still waiting for government aid.

Duterte said an Omicron-fueled community transmission will require "a huge expenditure again." The Philippines has detected three Omicron cases in inbound travelers.

The DOH said on Tuesday night that all fully vaccinated adults can get their booster shots at least three months after completing the second dose of a Primary series.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 23 million people for COVID-19 since the pandemic.

Related Topics

Agriculture Died Philippines All From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kardashian asks for mercy for truck driver who was ..

Kardashian asks for mercy for truck driver who was awarded 110 year jail

4 seconds ago
 UAE insurance protection extension system attracts ..

UAE insurance protection extension system attracts GCC employees

34 seconds ago
 Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held

24 seconds ago
 MoHR celebrates National Working Women's Day

MoHR celebrates National Working Women's Day

2 minutes ago
 China's Shaanxi reports 149 COVID-19 cases

China's Shaanxi reports 149 COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan unveils plan for purpose built new P ..

PM Imran Khan unveils plan for purpose built new Panagahs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.