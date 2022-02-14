UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 2,730 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 55,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 02:43 PM

Philippines logs 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 55,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,730 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,639,942

MANILA, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,730 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,639,942.

The DOH said 164 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 55,094.

The number of patients ill with the highly contagious disease dropped to 76,609 from Sunday's 81,394. The country's positivity rate also dropped to 10.7 percent from 11.7 percent the previous day.

Metro Manila will remain under COVID-19 restriction alert level two on a scale of five until the end of the month, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

The DOH classified Metro Manila as moderate risk. Businesses, including restaurants, can operate, ranging from 50 percent to 70 percent.

Nograles added that a coronavirus task force has decided to retain the alert level in seven areas to three due to high COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since the pandemic began in January 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people since the disease emerged.

Related Topics

Metro Died Alert Manila Philippines January Sunday 2020 From Cabinet Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Electrical thermal energy storage system technolog ..

Electrical thermal energy storage system technology launched at Masdar City

17 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Kiev Decided Against Importing Bel ..

Lukashenko Says Kiev Decided Against Importing Belarusian Potash Fertilizers - R ..

47 seconds ago
 Moonis Elahi's statement increases 'nervousness' o ..

Moonis Elahi's statement increases 'nervousness' of opposition especially Shehba ..

49 seconds ago
 Snake on a plane: AirAsia jet forced to divert

Snake on a plane: AirAsia jet forced to divert

3 minutes ago
 Libya reports 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more de ..

Libya reports 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 French ice dancers Papadakis and Cizeron win 'unre ..

French ice dancers Papadakis and Cizeron win 'unreal' first Olympic gold

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>