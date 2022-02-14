Philippines logs 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 55,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,730 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,639,942

MANILA, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,730 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,639,942.

The DOH said 164 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 55,094.

The number of patients ill with the highly contagious disease dropped to 76,609 from Sunday's 81,394. The country's positivity rate also dropped to 10.7 percent from 11.7 percent the previous day.

Metro Manila will remain under COVID-19 restriction alert level two on a scale of five until the end of the month, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

The DOH classified Metro Manila as moderate risk. Businesses, including restaurants, can operate, ranging from 50 percent to 70 percent.

Nograles added that a coronavirus task force has decided to retain the alert level in seven areas to three due to high COVID-19 cases.

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since the pandemic began in January 2020. The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26 million people since the disease emerged.