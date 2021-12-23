Philippines logs 288 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 288 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,837,903

MANILA, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 288 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,837,903.

The DOH also reported that 65 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 50,981.

As many as 11 laboratories failed to submit data, and two were non-operational, according to the department.

The Philippines' food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency approval to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11.