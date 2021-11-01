UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 3,117 New COVID-19 Cases, 104 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:30 PM

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,117 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,790,375

Meanwhile, 104 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 43,276, while eight laboratories failed to submit data.

Independent analyst Guido David of the OCTA research group said the COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila has dropped to less than 5 percent from 25 percent recorded in July.

"It means we are seeing an actual trend that the cases are decreasing. Our testings are decreasing because our cases are also decreasing," David told a televised press conference.

Although there are local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila with a positive growth rate, he said the reproduction number in all units is below one. "It means that all LGUs have a downward trend in the number of cases," he added.

David said the trend is not only valid for the capital region but also in other regions.

The Philippines experienced the third wave of COVID-19 infections by reporting its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11 with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, with a population of around 110 million population, has tested more than 21.5 million people since the pandemic.

