Philippines logs 318 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 318 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,838,792.

The DOH also reported that 11 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 51,211.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country's average daily COVID-19 cases "remain lower" in the recent week, adding the country is still at "minimal risk." However, she told an online briefing that the DOH has observed increases in cases and positivity in the recent week in Metro Manila.

"We see an uptick in cases, but it is not significant yet. It is an alarm, a warning for all of us that cases might start to increase," she added.

Vergeire said the country's fourth Omicron case was detected in a traveler from the United States. The case was a 38-year-old female who arrived in Manila on Dec. 10 via Philippine Airlines.

Vergeire said the woman initially experienced throat itchiness and cold on Dec. 13. She is now asymptomatic and isolated at home.