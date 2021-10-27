UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 3,218 New COVID-19 Cases, 271 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:37 PM

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,218 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,768,849

The DOH also reported that 271 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 42,348.

The Philippines will start vaccinating children aged 12 to 17 across the country on Nov. 3 as part of its efforts to reach population immunity against COVID-19, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed around 12.7 million children aged 12 to 17 in the country.

The DOH started vaccinating children in Metro Manila with underlying health conditions on Oct. 15. As of Oct. 26, the DOH said 18,666 minors with comorbidities received the first dose of vaccine.

The Philippines has administered over 56 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly 26 million people have been fully vaccinated.The government aims to vaccinate up to 77 million people this year.

The DOH reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 21 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

