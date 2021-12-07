UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 356 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 2,835,345

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 01:47 PM

Philippines logs 356 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 2,835,345

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 356 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,835,345

MANILA, Dec. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 356 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,835,345.

The DOH also reported that 92 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 49,591.

The number of active cases or patients still battling the disease in the country dropped to 13,026.

The Philippines has been reporting below-1,000 daily cases since November 24.

Related Topics

Died Philippines November From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pak vs Ban: Fourth day game finally resumed post r ..

Pak vs Ban: Fourth day game finally resumed post rain delays

17 minutes ago
 UAE Government announces four and half day working ..

UAE Government announces four and half day working week

21 minutes ago
 Omicron-Infected People Not Permitted to Leave Sou ..

Omicron-Infected People Not Permitted to Leave South Africa - Embassy

4 minutes ago
 European equities open higher on easing Omicron fe ..

European equities open higher on easing Omicron fears

4 minutes ago
 Smog awareness walk held in muzaffargarh

Smog awareness walk held in muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago
 Return Flight From Belarus to Syria Scheduled for ..

Return Flight From Belarus to Syria Scheduled for Wednesday - Minsk Airport

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.