Philippines logs 3,574 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily spike in 2022

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,574 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,619,633

MANILA, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,574 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,619,633.

The DOH said 83 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 54,621. The number of active cases dropped to 105,550 as the country's positivity rate fell to 16.3 percent.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his appeal to Filipinos to get the COVID-19 vaccine jabs, saying the country, which tallies an average of over 8,000 cases daily, is "not over the hump.

"According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque, the country's COVID-19 risk remains moderate. However, he added that four regions in the southern Philippines remain at high risk.

"Our health care utilization rates range from low to moderate risk levels," Duque said during a meeting with Duterte aired late Monday night.