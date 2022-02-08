UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 3,574 New COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Daily Spike In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Philippines logs 3,574 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily spike in 2022

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,574 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,619,633

MANILA, Feb. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,574 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,619,633.

The DOH said 83 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 54,621. The number of active cases dropped to 105,550 as the country's positivity rate fell to 16.3 percent.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his appeal to Filipinos to get the COVID-19 vaccine jabs, saying the country, which tallies an average of over 8,000 cases daily, is "not over the hump.

"According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque, the country's COVID-19 risk remains moderate. However, he added that four regions in the southern Philippines remain at high risk.

"Our health care utilization rates range from low to moderate risk levels," Duque said during a meeting with Duterte aired late Monday night.

Related Topics

Died Philippines From Asia

Recent Stories

PTI launches consultation to allocate significant ..

PTI launches consultation to allocate significant funds for mega projects in Sou ..

58 seconds ago
 Four beggars arrested in sagodha

Four beggars arrested in sagodha

1 minute ago
 S.Korea reports 36,719 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 36,719 more COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 India reports 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, total tal ..

India reports 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 42,339,611

1 minute ago
 Sri Lanka to import 400,000 metric tons of rice ov ..

Sri Lanka to import 400,000 metric tons of rice over rising price

4 minutes ago
 Double shift service at veterinary hospital begins ..

Double shift service at veterinary hospital begins to facilitate cattle farmers

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>