Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

MANILA, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in the Southeast Asian country, taking the total tally to 2,835,593.

The DOH also reported that 171 more patients died from COVID-19 complications in the country, bringing the coronavirus related death toll to 49,761.

Of the 171 newly reported deaths, the DOH said six occurred this month.

The Philippines has reported below 1,000 daily cases since Nov. 24.

The DOH said 28,431 frontline medical workers, primarily nurses and physicians, have been recorded to be infected with COVID-19, with at least 114 deaths.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 23 million people for COVID-19 since the pandemic.