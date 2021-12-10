UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 379 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Nears 50,000

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:54 PM

MANILA, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) /APP):The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 379 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,836,200.

The DOH also reported that 25 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 49,961.

While with less than 1,000 cases reported since Nov. 24 in the country, the Philippine government decided to bar the entry of foreign travelers from Portugal from Wednesday to curb the Omicron variant.

Fully vaccinated travelers from Portugal will be required to undergo 14-day quarantine and strict testing before the set date, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Friday.

Nograles told a virtual news conference that the government will add Portugal to the "red list" of countries and regions considered as high-risk for COVID-19 since Sunday.

The country has banned international arrivals from 15 countries and territories, namely South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, and France.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 23 million people since the pandemic.

