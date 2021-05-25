UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 3,972 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 20,000

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 02:33 PM

Philippines logs 3,972 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 20,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday 3,972 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,188,672

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :-- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday 3,972 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,188,672.

The death toll climbed to 20,019 after 36 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Died Philippines January 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago

China's major telecom operators have 310 mln 5G-co ..

2 minutes ago

China sees rise in higher vocational institutions: ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Tuapse City on High Alert Following Spill ..

2 minutes ago

UNGA votes to place controversial norm of 'Respons ..

5 minutes ago

Georgia Opens Land Borders on June 1 - Coordinatio ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.