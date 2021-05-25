Philippines Logs 3,972 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 20,000
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:13 PM
MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday 3,972 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,188,672.
The death toll climbed to 20,019 after 36 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.
The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.