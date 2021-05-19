Philippines logs 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,159,071

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 4,700 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,159,071

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 4,700 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,159,071.

The death toll climbed to 19,507 after 136 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested nearly 12 million people since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020.