Philippines Logs 4,700 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,159,071

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:54 PM

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 4,700 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,159,071

The death toll climbed to 19,507 after 136 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested nearly 12 million people since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020.

