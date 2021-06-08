UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 4,777 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Tops 22,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:30 PM

Philippines logs 4,777 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 22,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday 4,777 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,280,773

MANILA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday 4,777 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,280,773.

Tuesday's caseload is the lowest since May 25 when DOH reported 3,972.

The death toll climbed to 22,064 after 95 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested nearly 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Died Philippines January May 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Railways minister monitors entire relief operation ..

6 minutes ago

Maldives foreign minister elected next General Ass ..

6 minutes ago

Follow-Up Committee of UAE President Initiatives i ..

21 minutes ago

Celebrities call on G7 to share vaccines with poor ..

17 minutes ago

Over 800 Criminals Detained in Large-Scale Interna ..

17 minutes ago

PTI committed to introduce electoral reforms: Fais ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.