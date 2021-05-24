UrduPoint.com
Philippines Logs 4,973 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,184,706

Mon 24th May 2021

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 4,973 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,184,706

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :-- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 4,973 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,184,706.

The death toll climbed to 19,983 after 39 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in the Philippines Rabindra Abeyasinghe said the U.N. health agency is "very encouraged" by the Philippine vaccine rollout.

The Philippines has administered over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the vaccination drive started on March 1.

The government said that almost a million people have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

Although there have been challenges in accessing vaccines, Abeyasinghe said the Philippines' rollout performance "has been very creditable and commendable," adding that Filipinos have grown interested in getting inoculated.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year to achieve herd immunity.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online briefing that the target is a "long-term goal," adding that it will depend on vaccine supply.

