UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 5,310 New COVID-19 Cases, Total At 1,193,976

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:09 PM

Philippines logs 5,310 new COVID-19 cases, total at 1,193,976

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 5,310 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,193,976

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :) -- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Wednesday 5,310 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,193,976.

The death toll rose to 20,169 after 150 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has a population of more than 110 million, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Died Philippines January 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Myanmar excluded from WHO annual meeting

2 seconds ago

Putin Signs Law Denouncing Tax Treaty With Netherl ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Vilnius, Warsaw, Kiev Refused to A ..

2 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

2 minutes ago

Russia records 8,373 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Cotton futures close lower

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.