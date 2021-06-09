UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 5,462 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,286,217

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 02:27 PM

Philippines logs 5,462 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,286,217

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 5,462 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,286,217

MANILA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 5,462 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,286,217.

The death toll climbed to 22,190 after 126 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population more than 110 million, has tested nearly 13 million people since the outbreak of the virus in January 2020.

Related Topics

Died Philippines January 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan administers 10 million doses of Covid-19 ..

18 minutes ago

France enjoys indoor dining with new lifting of Co ..

4 minutes ago

Israeli strikes kill 11 Syria troops: monitor

4 minutes ago

Australia's peak medical body calls for sugar tax ..

4 minutes ago

MH17 Investigation Rejects Testimony on Missile La ..

8 minutes ago

Mongolian presidential candidates cast votes in pr ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.