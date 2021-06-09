Philippines logs 5,462 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,286,217

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 5,462 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,286,217

MANILA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 5,462 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,286,217.

The death toll climbed to 22,190 after 126 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, with a population more than 110 million, has tested nearly 13 million people since the outbreak of the virus in January 2020.