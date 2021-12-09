UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 562 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Nears 50,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 562 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,835,996

MANILA, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 562 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,835,996.

The DOH also reported that 176 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 49,936. Of the 176 reported deaths, only eight occurred this month.

The number of active cases or patients still battling the disease in the country dropped to 12,169.

The Philippines has been reporting below 1,000 cases daily since Nov.

24.

Both COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions are falling in the Philippines, which battled three waves of surges since the detection of the first case in January last year.

Jonas Del Rosario, the spokesperson for the Philippine General Hospital (PGH), said the country's biggest public hospital had zero admission for COVID-19 patients for the first time in months.

"Now we are seeing a trickle, an average two to four COVID-19 patients a day for the past week. There was a time that we had zero," he told a television interview.

