Philippines logs 564 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

MANILA, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 564 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,833,473.

The Philippines has recorded less than 1,000 cases for the ninth straight day. The DOH also reported that 40 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 48,752.

The DOH said all Filipino adults who have completed their Primary COVID-19 vaccines can get their booster shots starting Friday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH will issue the operational guidelines on how to administer the booster shots.

The Philippines has administered more than 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday. More than 36 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 22.5 million people since the pandemic.