Philippines logs 6,100 new COVID-19 cases, 1,165,155 in total

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 6,100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 1,165,155.

The death toll climbed to 19,641 after 135 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic in the Southeast Asian country, according to the department.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people since the virus' outbreak in January 2020.