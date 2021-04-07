UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 6,414 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 820,000

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:20 PM

Philippines logs 6,414 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 820,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,414 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 819,164

MANILA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,414 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 819,164.

The death toll climbed to 14,059 after 242 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reminded the public that the decrease in the number of cases must not be interpreted as a downward trend, saying there were testing laboratories that did not operate and submit data last week due to the holiday.

Vergeire said in an online briefing that the transmission is still high, urging people not to be complacent.

"The age groups most affected by COVID-19 are those aged 20 to 49 years old. There are more younger people that are having severe infections compared to before. We are looking at this matter," Vergeire said.

The Philippines, which has about 110 million population, has tested over 9.8 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

World Health Organization Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai on Wednesday expressed concern about the surging COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, warning that the increasing trend "is moving towards the red line."

Related Topics

Died Rosario Philippines January 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,203 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

E-Challan system launched in Islamabad

7 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan adds 161 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Spain's Castile And Leon Region Suspends Use of As ..

2 minutes ago

Fakhar Zaman scores century in 3rd ODI against Sou ..

39 minutes ago

MCI organizes maiden training workshop for street ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.