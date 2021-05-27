Philippines logs 6,483 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 1.2 mln

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 6,483 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,200,430

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 6,483 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,200,430.

The death toll rose to 20,379 after 210 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Alethea De Guzman of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau said in an online briefing that the number of infections in Metro Manila and other areas in the main Luzon island continued to decline.

"However, there is a continuous upward trend of cases in the Visayas and Mindanao region," De Guzman said Thursday, referring to the regions in the central and southern Philippines.

De Guzman urged people to remain vigilant despite the falling number of infections, warning that complacency could lead to a new surge.

She also stressed the need to improve the local surveillance capacity to curb the transmission immediately and strengthen the country's health care system.

"We cannot solely rely on the implementation of lockdown measures," De Guzman said, stressing the need to implement the minimum public health standards and safety protocols to counter potential surges in the future.

The majority of Metro Manila mayors favored further easing the restrictions on businesses in the capital next month to spur economic growth as the case numbers slowly drop, Metro Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said on Thursday.

However, he said that while the mayors favored relaxing restrictions, they still want to maintain the 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. curfew to limit the movement of the people.

Meanwhile, the DOH said that the number of fully vaccinated people in the Philippines has crossed 1 million, adding that it has administered nearly 4.5 million doses since the vaccination drive kicked off on March 1.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year, depending on the global supply of vaccines.