UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 6,831 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Up To 1,178,217

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 04:38 PM

Philippines logs 6,831 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 1,178,217

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,831 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,178,217

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 6,831 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,178,217.

The death toll climbed to 19,946 after 183 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila and its adjacent provinces continue to drop, noting that daily cases in these areas have decreased from around 3,000 to 4,000 in the past weeks to about 1,500 plus this week.

However, Vergeire said that some areas are seeing a spike. "We are continuously monitoring these provinces and try to assist them so that we can curb the spread of infections," she said in a televised press conference.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Metro Died Rosario Manila Philippines Turkish Lira January 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Fiji reports eight more COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 192,300 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

UK Secures Landmark G7 Commitments on Halting Biod ..

2 minutes ago

Afghanistan registers 242 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Over 93,000baby calves saved under PMI for livesto ..

3 minutes ago

Ali Muhammad visits Wali Bagh to condole Begum Nas ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.