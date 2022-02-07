UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 6,835 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 02:52 PM

Philippines logs 6,835 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,835 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,616,387

MANILA, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,835 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,616,387.

The DOH said 12 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 54,538.

The number of active cases dropped to 116,720 as the country's positivity rate fell further to 19.1 percent.

The Philippines started the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 5 to 11 on Monday. Over 60 million people have been fully vaccinated since the rollout in March last year.

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since the outbreak in 2020, reporting the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year with 39,004 new cases. The country, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 25 million people.

Related Topics

Died Philippines March 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troo ..

Rakhine rebels clash again with Myanmar junta troops: spokesman

1 minute ago
 Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

5 arrested for killing couple in Charbagh: Police

3 minutes ago
 Bottlenecks squeeze German output in December

Bottlenecks squeeze German output in December

3 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: 50 percent vaccinated spectators allowed ..

PSL 2022: 50 percent vaccinated spectators allowed at Gaddafi Stadium

16 minutes ago
 Farrukh condoles over demise of Sanjrani's grandmo ..

Farrukh condoles over demise of Sanjrani's grandmother

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>