Philippines logs 7,204 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 1,013,000

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday 7,204 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,013,618.

The death toll climbed to 16,916 after 63 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque on Tuesday stressed the need to look through "a more optimistic lens," citing the number of people who recovered from the viral disease.

According to the DOH, 925,027 people, about 91 percent of the total number, have recovered from the disease.

The DOH has recommended extending the strict lockdown measures in Metro Manila and its four adjacent provinces, stressing the need to curb the infection and improve the health system. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will make the decision on Wednesday.

The Philippines placed Metro Manila and four adjacent provinces, home to over 28 million people, under a strict month-long lockdown since March 29 as COVID-19 cases soar.

The Philippines, which has an about 110-million population, has tested over 10.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.