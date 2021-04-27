UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 7,204 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 1,013,000

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:53 PM

Philippines logs 7,204 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 1,013,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday 7,204 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,013,618

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday 7,204 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,013,618.

The death toll climbed to 16,916 after 63 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque on Tuesday stressed the need to look through "a more optimistic lens," citing the number of people who recovered from the viral disease.

According to the DOH, 925,027 people, about 91 percent of the total number, have recovered from the disease.

The DOH has recommended extending the strict lockdown measures in Metro Manila and its four adjacent provinces, stressing the need to curb the infection and improve the health system. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will make the decision on Wednesday.

The Philippines placed Metro Manila and four adjacent provinces, home to over 28 million people, under a strict month-long lockdown since March 29 as COVID-19 cases soar.

The Philippines, which has an about 110-million population, has tested over 10.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

Related Topics

Metro Died Manila Philippines January March 2020 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Over 68,000 Internet Resources Used for Cyberattac ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese power companies speed up renewable energy ..

3 minutes ago

Secretary visits wheat procurement centre, Ramzan ..

3 minutes ago

Civilians flee homes amid fears of fresh Mogadishu ..

3 minutes ago

PTI believe in empowerment of marginalized segment ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Consul in Odessa Should Leave Ukraine by A ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.