Philippines Logs 7,450 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,255,337

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:04 PM

MANILA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 7,450 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,255,337.

The death toll climbed to 21,537 after 181 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The government has shortened the pandemic quarantine period from 14 days to seven days for all fully vaccinated inbound travelers who received the COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday

