Philippines Logs 7,485 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,293,687

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:01 PM

Philippines logs 7,485 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,293,687

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 7,485 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,293,687

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday 7,485 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,293,687.

The death toll climbed to 22,312 after 122 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested more than 13 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

More Stories From Health

