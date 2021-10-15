UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 7,625 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 2.7 Mln

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,625 new corona-virus disease (COVID-19) infections on Friday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,705,792.

The DOH also reported that 203 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 40,424.

The department reported its highest ever daily tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has an around 110 million population, has tested more than 20.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

On Friday, the Philippines kicked off the corona-virus inoculation of minors aged 12 to 17 with underlying medical conditions.

The Philippines has administered over 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 23.7 million people have been fully vaccinated.The government aims to vaccinate up to 77 million people this year.

