Philippines Logs 8,355 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Tops 800,000

Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:02 PM

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 8,355 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 803,398

MANILA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 8,355 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 803,398.

The death toll climbed to 13,435 after 10 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The steady rise in cases prompted the government to reimpose a raft of strict lock-down restrictions in Metro Manila and four adjacent provinces to contain the spread of the virus.

Metro Manila is still the epicenter of the outbreak, with the most active and new cases.

The Philippines, with a population of about 110 million, has tested over 9.7 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

This country began vaccinations on March 1, a day after the first batch of CoronaVac vaccine donated by China arrived in the country.

The government aims to inoculate up to 70 million Filipinos this year to achieve herd immunity, starting with health care workers and the elderly.

