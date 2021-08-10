Philippines logs 8,560 new COVID-19 cases

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 8,560 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,676,156

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 8,560 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,676,156.

The death toll climbed to 29,220 after 92 more patients died from the disease, the DOH added, attributing the caseload to lower laboratory output over the weekend.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 16 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The government is ramping up the vaccination as it races against the spread of the highly infectious Delta corona-virus variant driving the spike of cases in the country.

The DOH has detected 450 Delta cases, including 10 deaths.

Since Aug. 6, the government reimposed a two-week hard lock-down in high-risk areas, including Metro Manila, to curb the new wave of infections.

"The re-imposition of the enhanced community quarantine is our proactive response to address the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and preclude the return of more lock-downs down the road," Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua told an online briefing.

Chua urged people to use the lock-down period to get vaccinated "so we can safely reopen the economy once we have contained the spread of the Delta variant."The Philippines has administered over 24.4 million COVID-19 vaccines since the vaccination started on March 1. Over 11.4 million people have received both doses so far.

Chua expressed optimism that the government can fully vaccinate 70 million people by the end of this year, saying this is a step closer to achieving immunity in the country.