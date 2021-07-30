UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Logs 8,562 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Rises To 1,580,824

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:02 PM

Philippines logs 8,562 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,580,824

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 8,562 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,580,824

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 8,562 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,580,824.

The death toll climbed to 27,722 after 145 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 15 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The government has decided to impose the strictest lockdown in Metro Manila from Aug. 6 to 20 as COVID-19 infections surge, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday.

Meantime, Metro Manila will remain under "heightened restrictions" from Friday until the hard lockdown is imposed next week.

Related Topics

Metro Died Manila Philippines January 2020 From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close lower on Friday

31 seconds ago

Moscow Mayor Cancels Mandatory Gloves in Public Pl ..

34 seconds ago

Japan's Crown Prince to Attend Tokyo 2020 Olympics ..

36 seconds ago

Lockdown to be imposed from July 31: CM Murad Al

39 seconds ago

Australian state authorities warn against proteste ..

4 minutes ago

Four killed in separate incidents

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.