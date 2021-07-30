Philippines logs 8,562 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,580,824

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 8,562 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,580,824

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday 8,562 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,580,824.

The death toll climbed to 27,722 after 145 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 15 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The government has decided to impose the strictest lockdown in Metro Manila from Aug. 6 to 20 as COVID-19 infections surge, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday.

Meantime, Metro Manila will remain under "heightened restrictions" from Friday until the hard lockdown is imposed next week.