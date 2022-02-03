UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 8,702 New COVID-19 Cases

February 03, 2022

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 8,702 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,585,461

The DOH said 71 more people died from COVID-19 complications, taking the overall death toll to 54,168.

The number of active cases dropped to 153,335 while the positivity rate rose to 25.5 percent.

The country reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15, with 39,004 new cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 25 million people for the coronavirus infection since being hit by the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

