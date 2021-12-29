Philippines logs 889 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANILA, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 889 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,839,790.

The DOH also reported that 28 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 51,241.

Wednesday's caseload ended 11 straight days of tallying below 500. The DOH reported less than 500 daily cases since Dec. 18 after the number of cases hovering below 1,000 since Nov. 24.

"Cases are expected to increase due to the holiday-related mobility and reduced compliance to health safety protocols," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement.

Vergeire said it could not be ascertained if the more transmissible Omicron variant is driving the spike.

The Philippines has detected four imported Omicron cases so far.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is worried about the rising COVID-19 cases, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said, expressing alarm over people crowding amid the more transmissible Omicron variant threat.

He also urged local officials to enforce the lockdown rules and impose granular lockdown in areas with virus clusters, warning of another wave of infections if the spread continues.

The DOH reported its highest caseload on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases, as the country grappled with the third wave of infections.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 23.5 million people since the pandemic broke out in the country.