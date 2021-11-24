UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 890 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,828,660 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:27 PM

MANILA, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 890 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,828,660.

The DOH also reported that 200 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 47,682.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 22.5 million people since the pandemic.

