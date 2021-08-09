Philippines logs 8,900 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,667,714

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 8,900 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,667,714

MANILA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 8,900 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,667,714.

The death toll climbed to 29,128 after six more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested over 16 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

More COVID-19 patients seek hospital care as coronavirus infections spread "across all age groups" in the country, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Vergeire told an online briefing that the latest wave of COVID-19 cases is pushing the country's health care system to a critical level again, warning that the number of infections is expected to rise.

She said the number of COVID-19 cases among all age groups increased by 59 percent in the recent two weeks. "The highest increase was observed among the 30-39 age group and lowest among those 80 years old and above."According to the DOH, nearly 22,000 medical workers had contracted COVID-19 since the outbreak. At least 102 died from the disease.